Shrewsbury’s Gap site car park to temporarily close for ground investigations

The Gap site car park in Shrewsbury town centre is to close from Monday 8 July for 12 weeks while ground investigations for the new Smithfield Riverside development are carried out.

The Gap car park in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View.

During the investigations the car park is to be used as site accommodation for the surveying company.

Other locations were investigated, and a partial closure was considered, but fully closing the car park was the most appropriate option for the welfare of visitors and to ensure cars were not exposed to dust and dirt.

During the work boreholes of various type and depth will be drilled to recover core samples for lab testing. Groundwater monitoring installations will also be installed for water level monitoring and groundwater sampling.

There will also be further geology investigative works taking place. This will generate some noise in the town centre, but controls will be put in place to ensure this work is done during suitable hours and sound is minimised as much as possible. All local residents and businesses were informed at the earliest opportunity of these necessary works.

While the Gap site car park is closed, drivers can instead park at the multi-storey car park on Raven Meadows, which is approximately 100 metres away. Directional signage will be installed at the closed car park. There are no intended road closures surrounding The Gap site during this period.

Tim Pritchard, programme manager with Shropshire Council, said:

“We appreciate the co-operation and understanding of our local community while The Gap car park is closed. This is an important and necessary step that will enable us to fully explore and understand this development site, with the findings ensuring the design team create a plan that is bold in ambition but also completely achievable.”

This closure is a vital step in the transformation of Shrewsbury town centre. Shropshire Council’s Smithfield Riverside regeneration project will create new leisure attractions, vibrant hospitality, appealing public spaces, quality office space and new homes to support the town’s existing retail while bringing new workspace that can attract high quality jobs into the town.