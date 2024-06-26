New floodlit football pitch to be built in Newport

Plans have been revealed to build a new floodlit artificial football pitch at Newport’s Burton Borough School.

An artist’s impression of the floodlit 3G football pitch planned at the Burton Borough School in Newport.

The school says the 3G facility would be a major boost to its students – but most importantly would also be a valuable new asset for use by the local community.

A planning application has been submitted, and if everything goes to schedule construction work could start early next year. It could open to the public as early as Easter 2025.

- Advertisement -

Rita Barton, business manager at Burton Borough, said: “This is an incredibly exciting project, and we are working closely with both Telford & Wrekin Council and the Football Association to secure funding.

“It involves the construction of a 97m x 61m floodlit 3G pitch built to FA and FIFA-approved specifications, on part of the existing Burton Borough School playing fields.

“We have already had a great show of interest from local clubs who are eager to use the pitch in the future.”

The plans follow a report from the Telford Local Football Facilities Plan which has identified a shortfall of pitches in the local authority area.

Community groups will be invited to take part in a steering group, working alongside the school and the FA, to create a structure for the use of the facility.

There will be particular focus on ensuring it is affordable for the local community, with targeted programmes to promote access for boys’ and girls’ teams, as well as disability provision and opportunities for recreational football.