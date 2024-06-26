18.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

New floodlit football pitch to be built in Newport

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Plans have been revealed to build a new floodlit artificial football pitch at Newport’s Burton Borough School.

An artist’s impression of the floodlit 3G football pitch planned at the Burton Borough School in Newport.
An artist’s impression of the floodlit 3G football pitch planned at the Burton Borough School in Newport.

The school says the 3G facility would be a major boost to its students – but most importantly would also be a valuable new asset for use by the local community.

A planning application has been submitted, and if everything goes to schedule construction work could start early next year. It could open to the public as early as Easter 2025.

- Advertisement -

Rita Barton, business manager at Burton Borough, said: “This is an incredibly exciting project, and we are working closely with both Telford & Wrekin Council and the Football Association to secure funding.

“It involves the construction of a 97m x 61m floodlit 3G pitch built to FA and FIFA-approved specifications, on part of the existing Burton Borough School playing fields.

“We have already had a great show of interest from local clubs who are eager to use the pitch in the future.”

The plans follow a report from the Telford Local Football Facilities Plan which has identified a shortfall of pitches in the local authority area.

Community groups will be invited to take part in a steering group, working alongside the school and the FA, to create a structure for the use of the facility.

There will be particular focus on ensuring it is affordable for the local community, with targeted programmes to promote access for boys’ and girls’ teams, as well as disability provision and opportunities for recreational football.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP