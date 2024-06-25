Warning isssued after drain covers are stolen in Bridgnorth area

Shropshire Council is warning motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to be vigilant after drain covers were stolen in the Bridgnorth area.

The drain covers were stolen on the A454 between Hilton and Rudge Heath, and the A458 at Stanmore Hall.

West Mercia Police has been informed and Shropshire Council say the areas around the drains have been made safe.

- Advertisement -

They do however advise that some missing covers may have not been identified and could cause personal injury or damage to vehicles.

Anyone who spots a missing drain cover is urged to report it via https://orlo.uk/BCBET.