Telford & Wrekin Council raises armed forces flag

With over 16,000 armed forces personnel and families living in the borough, Telford & Wrekin Council is this week flying the armed forces flag in Southwater as part of the council’s wider armed forces celebrations.

Telford & Wrekin Council raising the Armed Forces flag in Southwater square today. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The council is a proud supporter of the armed forces having signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant in 2012 to ensure serving personnel, veterans and their families are treated fairly.

The flag is being flown as part of the council’s wider armed forces celebrations, which include the Armed Forces annual family fun day at Broadoaks Playing Field in Donnington this Sunday 30 June.

The event is a great opportunity for a fun family day out that’s open to all, with activities, events and celebrations, plus the opportunity to take on Paralympic Gold Medallist Mickey Bushell MBE in a special challenge for visitors.

Anthea Lowe, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Director with responsibility for the Armed Forces Covenant, said: “As a borough with proud military connections and with over 16,000 people living here with an armed forces connection, it’s a council priority to support the local armed forces community.

“Raising the flag today is symbolic of our ongoing commitment, supported by our pledge through the Armed Forces Covenant to ensure armed forces personnel, veterans and their families living Telford and Wrekin are treated fairly.

“We’ll be rounding off this week’s celebrations with our annual Armed Forces fun day this Sunday in Donnington, which is always a great day out for the whole family.”

Sergeant Paul Buckley, 159 Regiment, Royal Logistics Corps joined the flag raising party and said: “159 Regiment, The Royal Logistics Corps based in Trench are proud to serve our great nation. The support received from the Telford and Wrekin Council, the people of Telford and the surrounding areas is greatly appreciated. The British Army is your Army – we take great pride in what we do and the support we receive is directly linked to why we chose to serve.

“Armed Forces week provides a fantastic opportunity to meet with the public and reflect on why service is so important. For those who can make it, we look forward to meeting you in Donnington on Sunday for what looks to be an exciting and enjoyable event.”