Telford College students quiz election candidates from The Wrekin constituency

Telford College students quizzed election candidates from The Wrekin constituency yesterday on a range of issues that matter to young voters.

The panel from left, Mark Pritchard, Pat McCarthy, Roh Yakobi, and Anthony Lowe.

Representatives from the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green parties attended the hustings at the college’s Wellington campus, with an audience of A level students.

After outlining their party’s key policies and personal priorities, the candidates tackled a range of questions posed by teenage students – some of whom will be voting for the first time on July 4.

Mark Pritchard, who is defending The Wrekin seat he has held since 2005, represented the Conservatives, while the Labour party was represented by Roh Yakobi, with Anthony Lowe for the Liberal Democrats, and Pat McCarthy for the Green party.

Reform UK’s candidate was also invited, but did not attend.

Among the questions posed by students were: “Do you think the voting age should be lowered to 16?”. Another was: “What do you see as the most effective platforms for connecting with young people?”

The candidates were also challenged to share their views on public transport, and how they felt it could be improved to make Telford better connected.

A level student Jasmine Lewis-Kennedy asked: “What are your views on tuition fees for university and higher education? Is the current system fair, or does it need reform?”

Christine Pemberton, Telford College’s vice principal for curriculum, said: “We’d like to thank the four candidates for taking the time to meet our students and give them a flavour of what the different political parties stand for.

“It’s important to give students an opportunity to ask questions of the candidates, learn more about their policies, and understand what will happen if they are elected.”