Police issue warning following spate of burglaries across Shropshire

Police are warning residents across Shropshire to take extra care of their family jewellery, cash and cars following a recent spate of burglaries across the county.

The burglaries have occurred over recent weeks where thieves have targeted homes, mainly in Shrewsbury and North Shropshire, they suspect to have high value jewellery or cash inside.

A number of home break-ins are believed to also be linked, where cars such as Volkswagen Golf Rs, Audi Ss and high-performance Mercedes models have been taken.

The cars are then used in subsequent house and pub burglaries, targeting cash and jewellery, business owners; particularly restaurants and takeaways, where they suspect the owners will be in possession of large quantities of cash.

Detective Sergeant Rob Davies, from Shropshire’s Serious Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “The best results we have had over recent years in tackling these criminals is as a result of vigilant members of the public reporting suspicious behaviour on their street or at any neighbouring properties.

“We therefore ask that you take extra interest in vehicles or people you don’t recognise on your street and do not hesitate to report any suspicious activity by calling 999.

“If you have high value jewellery or large amounts of cash inside your home, these need to be stored at a suitable location, preferably away from your home address. We know these thieves will search your house extensively while you are out, including lofts, safes and drawers.

“Keep these valuables in very safe locations, in safety deposit boxes, and if you are a business owner always deposit cash in the bank as soon as possible and do not take cash takings home with you.”

The recent spate in car thefts have not seen the suspects use the keyless car thefts, they have broken into homes and businesses to search for the key, before making off with the vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Davies, continued: “This recent spate of car thefts are not the keyless thefts we have seen recently, as the thieves will break into your home to steal the keys to your car, often during the hours of darkness and while you are asleep.

“That being said, take steps to protect your keys by hiding them and keep them in a ‘faraday bag’, and consider using a tracking device so that your car can quickly be recovered if taken.”

Anyone who may have information about an incident that they believe could be connect is asked to contact West Mercia Police by emailing intelshropshire@westmercia.police.uk. If the incident is ongoing, always call 999.