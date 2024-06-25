21.3 C
Police appeal for help in locating man wanted in connection with Telford collision

Police are appealing for help from the public to find a man wanted in connection with a collision in Telford last November.

Djay Marques, who is wanted by police in connection with a serious collision. Photo: West Mercia Police.
Djay Marques is wanted by police, they say the 26-year-old may be in Telford, but it is believed he could be in the West Midlands area.

The collision happened in Woodside on Sunday 23 November, 2023, which left three people with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information that could help find him is asked to call 01952 214753.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

