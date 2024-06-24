15.6 C
Wellington pensioner completes 75 miles of Coronation Walks

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Wellington pensioner has completed his New Year’s Resolution to do all of the newly waymarked Telford Coronation Circular Walks, completing 75 miles this year.

Paul Kalinauckas leading a walk in Ketley.
Paul Kalinauckas leading a walk in Ketley.

Paul Kalinauckas, aged 69, came up with the idea to do all 23 walks which vary from 2 to 5 miles each, after making a New Year’s Resolution to get fitter by walking more often.

Paul said: “These new walks were established to celebrate the King’s Coronation and are fully waymarked, suitable for families of all ages to enjoy. I thought it would be a good idea to set a goal to walk all of them this year which meant doing one per fortnight. However I averaged one a week so finished ahead of schedule. It’s probably the only New Year’s Resolution I’ve ever kept.”

Keen to encourage people to join him, Paul also set up a Facebook Group called Telford Coronation Walks, encouraging others to come along.

Little did he know that 65 people would join him on the first Walk around Ketley and 87 on the next one around Lawley.

“I asked people what times suited them best and the majority chose Sunday mornings which we have been doing fortnightly ever since. So far, we have completed Group Walks all over Telford, from Lilleshall to Admaston, Hadley & Leegomery, Oakengates, Priorslee, Lightmoor, Madeley and Woodside with an average of 60 people attending each time.”

Paul is still doing fortnightly Group Walks until the end of the year so you can join him and book on the Telford Coronation Walks Facebook Group.

