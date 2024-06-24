Deliberate fire damages vehicles at Gower Street Trading Estate in St Georges

Firefighters were called to a deliberate fire involving six vehicles at Gower Street Trading Estate in St Georges, Telford in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gower Street Trading Estate. Image: Google Street View.

Two fire appliances from Telford Central were called to the incident at around 1.17am.

Crews wearing breathing apperatus used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the fire was deliberate with police also attending the incident and are investigating.

The fire was reported to have been extinbguished at 2.34am.