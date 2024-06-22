12.9 C
Three arrested after Forge Retail Park store targeted by theives

Three men have been arrested in Telford after Decathlon was broken into four times in the past month.

Decathlon located on Forge Retail Park in Telford. Image: Google Street View.

The store, based on the Forge Retail Park, was targeted by thieves on Thursday 2 May, Sunday 2 June, Friday 7 June and Tuesday 18 June.

Over the four occasions, items such as electric bikes, a kayak, camping equipment, clothing and tools were taken totalling between £15,000 and £30,000.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Pond said: “After working with the store and gathering intelligence it has led to the successful arrests of the men who we believe are involved in the burglaries.

“I hope this sends a strong message that criminality will not be tolerated by West Mercia Police and we will seek to apprehend anyone involved in crime.”

All three men were arrested by police on Friday.

