Driver arrested after motorcyclist dies following collision at Emstrey

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the B4380 at Emstrey Bank on Friday evening.

The collision happened on Emstrey Bank near to Salop Leisure. Image: Google Street View.

The collision happened at around 5.12pm near Salop Leisure in the direction of Atcham from Emstrey.

The collision involved a black KTM 1290 Superduke motorbike and a silver Ford Focus.

The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was near the scene, particularly anyone who noticed a red Ford Mustang around the time or leading up to the incident.

“We are also keen to identify the driver of a grey VW Transporter that was directly behind the red Mustang at the traffic lights on the roundabout before heading down the B4380 towards Atcham.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of it is asked to contact PC Mark Hobden on 07870 219721 or email mark.hobden@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 352i of 21 June.