Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist and horse collide on Long Mynd

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a motorbike and a wild horse on the Long Mynd, just outside Church Stretton.

Wild horses

Officers investigating the collision say it happened at around 4.35pm on Thursday 13 June.

The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of it is asked to contact PC Samuel Norman on 07816344154 or Samuel.norman@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 308i of 13 June.