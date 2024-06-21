16.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 21, 2024
Motorcyclist dies on A528 at Harmer Hill

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A528 at Harmer Hill overnight on Wednesday.

At around midnight on Wednesday 19 June a Suzuki RV125 motorcycle left the road and collided with a tree.

The rider, a 19-year-old man, died at the scene.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage which shows it.

“We’re also keen to hear from any local residents who may have CCTV or video doorbell footage showing the collision on the motorcycle in the moments beforehand.”

Footage can be uploaded directly to our digital evidence portal.

Anyone who has any other information which may help with our investigation is asked to contact us on DL-SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk or 01743 261832.

