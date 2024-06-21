Motorcyclist airlfited to major trauma centre following Shrewsbury collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to a major trauma centre after a collision on the A49 in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

The collision happened at around 12.22pm at Upper Battlefield and involved a car and a motorcycle.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The motorcyclist, a man, was given trauma care at the scene by the team of ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries.

“He was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further emergency care.

“The car driver, a woman, was assessed but didn’t require further treatment by ambulance staff and was discharged on scene.”

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board attended the scene.