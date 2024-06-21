13.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 21, 2024
- Advertisement -

Motorcyclist airlfited to major trauma centre following Shrewsbury collision

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to a major trauma centre after a collision on the A49 in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Photo: MAA Charity
The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

The collision happened at around 12.22pm at Upper Battlefield and involved a car and a motorcycle.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The motorcyclist, a man, was given trauma care at the scene by the team of ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries.

- Advertisement -

“He was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further emergency care.

“The car driver, a woman, was assessed but didn’t require further treatment by ambulance staff and was discharged on scene.”

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board attended the scene.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP