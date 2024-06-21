Bridgnorth restaurant wins prestigious South Asian Restaurant of the Year Award

The team at Thalio Street Food Restaurant and Bar, based at the Falcon Hotel in Bridgnorth, said they are “delighted” to have won South Asian Restaurant of the Year and joint runners up of Hotel Bar of the Year at the prestigious Midlands Food Drink & Hospitality Awards 2024.

Pictured at the awards event are Match Rahman, Falcon Hotel – Bar Manager, Fakrul Islam, Thalio – Chef, Louisa Freema, – Falcon Hotel – Operations Manager, Mizan Rahman, Thalio – Manager, Sadiqur Rahman, Thalio – Chef and Kayleigh Illingworth – Falcon Hotel.

Nominated for three years running, the teams located at the Falcon Hotel Low Town, Bridgnorth are celebrating their double awards.

The prestigious Eastside Rooms in Birmingham played host to the 7th Midlands Food Drink & Hospitality Awards 2024, a night filled with energy, high-spirited celebrations, and recognition of excellence in the industry.

The awards honoured everything from outstanding team achievements to rising stars in the Midlands. Categories ranged from Chef of the Year and Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year to Food/Drink Festival of the Year and Cocktail Bar of the Year. The event also supported Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Launched by co-founders Anita Chumber and Ifraz Ahmed, B Events has become recognised for delivering impactful events. Their awards ceremonies, round tables, exhibitions, and showcases spotlight the region’s excellence.

Mizan Rahman Creator and Manager of Thalio Restaurant, who won South Asian Restaurant of the Year Award commented “We are delighted to receive this prestigious award. To be nominated amongst many amazing Midlands hospitality businesses was an honour, and to actually win is so humbling. Our Thalio Street Food Restaurant and Bar at The Falcon Hotel in Bridgnorth is certainly popular amongst our regulars, many who travel from as far as Birmingham and Wolverhampton. Some even stay over in our boutique hotel rooms, travelling from outside the region to enjoy our food, hospitality and outside terrace near the River Severn in Low Town Bridgnorth.

“Their praise of our innovative Asian sharing dishes and creative platters is wonderful to hear. We would like to thank all those who voted for us, our loyal regulars, and the organisers for nominating us and hosting this incredible, prestigious event, and of course our hard working team of dedicated professionals.

“We are delighted to bring this award home to Bridgnorth for Thalio and of course our Falcon Hotel Bar as runners up, and look forward to celebrating with our customers and welcoming new ones from across Shropshire and beyond.”

Louisa Freeman, Operations Manager of the Falcon Hotel & Bar added: “We are so pleased for the Thalio Restaurant team, they work so hard to look after our joint customers, and to be runners up as Hotel bar of The Year is a double whammy for The Falcon Hotel and Bridgnorth.

“We look forward to welcoming all our regulars and new faces too, to celebrate this amazing achievement for all.”

Anita Chumber, Co-Founder of the Awards, said: “A massive congratulations to all the incredible winners of the Midlands Food, Drink, and Hospitality Awards 2024, where we rolled out the red carpet to honour the very best in the industry.

“These 29 outstanding businesses and individuals have truly showcased the vibrant and diverse culinary landscape of the Midlands, where their exceptional achievements have not only elevated the region’s hospitality industry but also created memorable experiences for all.”

Ifraz Ahmed, Co-Founder of the Awards, added: “We would also like to express our gratitude to everyone who attended last night and made it such a memorable evening. A special thank you also goes out to our wonderful judges and sponsors whose ongoing commitment has allowed us to cast a spotlight on these outstanding heroes of hospitality to give them the recognition they thoroughly deserve. We are already looking to next year’s event and hope to see all our wonderful guests again!”

The night was a true celebration of the Midlands’ culinary excellence, highlighting the region’s talent and dedication to creating unforgettable experiences.