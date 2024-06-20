16.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Whitchurch man charged with drug offences

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has appeared at court after being charged with drug related offences in Whitchurch.

Brendan Chan, 25 of Burway Drive in Whitchurch appeared in court after being charged by police.

Chan was charged with being concerned in supply of cocaine, driving whilst disqualified, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B – Cannabis, acquire / use / possess criminal property, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis.

He was also charged with using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance.

He was remanded to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 11 July.

News

News

Entertainment

Business

Entertainment

Features

Business

Features

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

