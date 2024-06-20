Telford man jailed for breaching Domestic Violence Protection Order

A Telford man has been jailed after breaking a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO).

52-year-old Kerry Steven of Crescent Road in Hadley, was yesterday sentenced to 56 days in prison after appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.

An additional nine days were added for breaching his Post Sentence Supervision Order.

Evidence was shown to the court that Steven had breached his DVPO by being in the company of the person the order was put in place to protect.

Immediate action

Detective Inspector Craig Newey, from Telford’s Protecting Vulnerable People Team, said:

“Domestic abuse has no place in society and I am pleased that the court has recognised the importance of this DVPO and granted the order for 56 days against Steven.”

“When a DVPO is in place it means that police can take immediate action to protect vulnerable victims, and give the time to consider their options whilst the perpetrator cannot contact them.”