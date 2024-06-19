18.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Votes open to pick Midlands Air Ambulance Charity community fundraiser winner

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is once again asking the public to help pick a winner for one of its Recognition Awards. The charity needs help selecting the winner of its Community Fundraiser Award category.

Midlands Air Ambulance
Midlands Air Ambulance

Taking place on Friday 27th September 2024 at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham, and sponsored by EBC Group, the charity’s annual Recognition Awards and Charity Ball recognises the lifesaving aircrew as well as the volunteers, fundraisers, supporters, and corporate partners who help make its daily missions possible.

Following an internal vote amongst its staff, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has confirmed a shortlist of seven local community fundraising heroes, and it needs the public’s help to finalise this year’s Community Fundraiser Award winner.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are incredibly lucky to be supported by some amazing community fundraisers and donors across the six counties we cover.

“Without those special local supporters in the communities we serve, we would simply not be able to operate our lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service. We have decided to adopt a public voting format for this particular category to highlight the generous support we receive from individuals and community groups across the Midlands, and because picking one winner out of the seven amazing nominees would be an incredibly difficult task.”

The nominees are:

Matt and Jo Hardwick – Gloucestershire

Hereford Truck Show – Herefordshire

The Woolpack Knitters – Herefordshire

Derek Pugh of Morville Vintage Ploughing Match Society – Shropshire

Brett Harris and the team at Blaze Hair in Kingswinford – West Midlands

Bournville Village Council – West Midlands

Dan and Nathan McGarry – West Midlands

To cast your vote for the winner of this year’s Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Community Fundraiser Award visit: surveymonkey.com/r/2024Comm and pick from the list of seven nominees. Remember to click the ‘submit’ button to ensure your vote is counted. Voting opens on Monday 10th June at 10am and will close on Friday 28th June at 4pm.

To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving work in your local area, visit midlandsairambulance.com and follow the organisation on social media.

