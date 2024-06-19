George Hargrave and Tom Fell to be awarded county caps by Shropshire CCC

Shropshire duo George Hargrave and Tom Fell are to be awarded county caps by the club in recognition of their positive contribution.

George Hargrave, left, and Tom Fell will be presented with county caps during Shropshire’s NCCA Championship match against Dorset next month

The top order batters have both consistently scored runs for Shropshire during their time as first-team regulars.

They will be officially presented with their prestigious county caps during next month’s NCCA Championship match against Dorset at St George’s.

Shropshire County Cricket Club chairman John Hulme said: “County caps are not freely awarded; they are earned very much on merit and performance.

“George has developed into a fine player at National Counties level over the last three years and his record speaks for itself.

“Tom has come in and led by example, consistently showing his previous experience as a first-class player with Worcestershire.

“They are both to be congratulated on their caps, which are richly deserved.”

Shrewsbury opener Hargrave holds Shropshire’s batting records in all three formats as he continues to impress.

He broke the club’s Championship batting record when he scored 201 in the victory over Dorset at Wimborne last August.

Hargrave became the first player to register a century for Shropshire in the NCCA Twenty20 Cup when he hit an unbeaten 129 off just 44 balls against Wales at St Asaph last month.

He completed a hat-trick of batting records for Shropshire when he struck a record-equalling 152 during the NCCA Trophy match against Norfolk at Great Witchingham earlier this month.

That took him level with John Foster in the county’s record books for the highest individual score made by a Shropshire player in limited overs cricket.

Fell enjoyed a successful first campaign with Shropshire after arriving from Worcestershire ahead of the 2023 season.

He followed NCCA Trophy centuries against Cambridgeshire and Cheshire by also reaching three figures in the Championship win at Dorset.

Fell, who plays his club cricket for Wolverhampton, has proved a popular addition to the Shropshire squad.

Shropshire CCC’s head of cricket Ed Home added: “It’s been a constant that George and Tom have both scored runs consistently for Shropshire.

“They have been the cornerstone on which our success has been built and continues to grow.

“It is fitting that they will receive their county caps at the same time as they have spent a lot of time batting together for Shropshire.”