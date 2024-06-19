Former police officer from Shrewsbury found guilty of sexual assault

A former West Mercia Police officer has been found guilty of sexual assault.

A jury at Worcester Crown Court spent three days deliberating before returning a guilty verdict against Liam Smith, 30, of Lancer Road in Shrewsbury on one count of sexual assault.

The court heard how he assaulted the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, by sexually touching her over her clothing whilst off-duty and on a night out in Shrewsbury on September 10 2022.

He was found not guilty of a further charge of sexual assault and the jury failed to reach a verdict on a third allegation, both in relation to the same evening.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Richard Cooper, said: “I’d like to commend the victim for coming forward. I am glad that the allegations were reported to us so that we could take action.”

“As this case demonstrates, we will pursue offenders, regardless of who they are.”

“Sexual assault in any form is not OK. The fact that Smith was a serving officer when this assault took place makes his crime all the more reprehensible.

“We expect the highest standards of conduct from our officers, both on and off-duty, and when these standards are breached we act quickly.

“Smith was suspended as soon as the allegation came to light and resigned from the force on 3 December 2023.

“Despite having already resigned from the force, he will face misconduct proceedings once criminal proceedings have concluded.”

Smith will be sentenced on 18 July 2024 at Worcester Crown Court.