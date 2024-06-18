Volunteers sought for Community First Responder roles in Shropshire

West Midlands Ambulance Service is on the lookout for keen and willing recruits to join its band of volunteer lifesavers as a Community First Responder (CFR).

CFRs are everyday members of the public who are trained in a number of assessments and basic lifesaving techniques including the use of a defibrillator, a device used to restart the heart of someone who has suffered a cardiac arrest.

Their availability, close proximity and local knowledge of their area are among their many assets.

CFRs are dispatched by the ambulance service’s control room to medical emergencies in their area while an ambulance is en-route. They are vital in life-threatening situations, particularly in the case of a cardiac arrest and trauma when every second counts.

West Midlands Ambulance Service is recruiting CFRs across the region including Shropshire.

Community Response Manager, Cliff Medlicott, said: “We’re looking for kind, compassionate people who are committed to helping others in their local community.

“Volunteers come from all walks of life. When they make themselves available to respond they can continue to go about their daily lives, but if an emergency call is received by the ambulance service within a five-mile radius, they are sent and always backed-up by an emergency ambulance service vehicle.

“To volunteer, you must be aged 18 or over, have a full driving licence and lots of enthusiasm.

“Help will be provided in obtaining the necessary equipment and no previous experience is necessary as West Midlands Ambulance Service will provide the training.

“Successful applicants will attend a nationally recognised training course covering Basic Life Support and Defibrillation, Medical Emergencies, Traumatic Emergencies and Preparing for Active Duty. They will then train alongside ambulance crews before going ‘live’”.

Applications close on 30th June 2024, to apply see Shropshire.