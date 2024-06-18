Three men sentenced for series of robberies across Telford

Three men have been sentenced to a combined total of 18 years following a series of armed robberies across Telford.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

The court heard how Jordan Hickman, aged 29 and Jake Jones, aged 21, both of Millstream Way in Leegomery along with an 18-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, carried out a series of robberies across Telford in March 2023, over a two-week period.

Hickman was found guilty in March 2024 following a two week trial, and sentenced to 11 years for conspiracy to commit robbery and two years for conspiracy to commit burglary. The sentences will run concurrently.

- Advertisement -

Jones, who pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing, was given a sentence of four years for conspiracy to commit robbery and one year for conspiracy to commit burglary. These will also run concurrently.

The third man, who also pleaded guilty previously to the offences, was given a sentence of three years and nine months for conspiracy to commit robbery and one year for conspiracy to commit burglary. Both sentences will run concurrently.

All three men were sentenced yesterday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The court heard how the break-ins involved weapons, including a firearm, which were used to intimidate and terrify the shop’s staff. Overall, the trio managed to steal £1,800 during their two-week robbery spree.

In total the men targeted three charity shops, three barbers’ shops, three retail shops, four bookmakers, one take away shop and one butcher’s shop.

Detective Inspector Steve Goddard, said: “These three men are clearly violent and dangerous individuals who entered a number of retail shops across Telford armed with a series of weapons to scare and intimidate staff.

“They threatened customers and staff causing fear; whilst no-one was injured the consequences could have been far worse and those in the stores at the time have quite understandably been left traumatised by their actions.

“I’m pleased with the significant sentence that has been given today, and am pleased that the three men are behind bars where they cannot cause more harm to our communities.”