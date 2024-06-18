B5476 from Wem to Tilstock to be surface dressed

The B5476 from Wem to Tilstock is to be surface dressed between 2 and 30 July, with work to be carried out in three stages.

Surface dressing takes place on a Shropshire road. Photo: Shropshire Council

The work is currently programmed to take place from 2 July for road closure for stud removal.

then 9 to 11 July for surface dressing. Between 26 to 30 July (excluding weekends) the road will again be closed for white lining. Work will take place from 9.30am to 4pm on each day.

While the road is closed a signed diversion will be in place, and access will be provided to residential properties and businesses within the work area. Depending on their vehicle type people may be able to choose their own shorter diversion route.

The road will have an initial sweep within 24 hours of the new surface being laid, and the sweeper will return after seven days to remove any residual loose chippings.

Shropshire Council says that surface dressing is a quick, efficient and cost-effective way of preventing potholes, maintaining skid-resistance and waterproofing road surfaces. It forms a major part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme and is being carried out alongside other preventative and reactive maintenance work.

Almost 50 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this summer as part of Shropshire Council’s 2024 surface dressing programme – work that will play a key role in improving the county’s roads.

Signs will be erected in the road before work starts and the work will be completed as quickly as possible.