Two released from vehicle following collision on B5476

Emergency services were called to the B5476 at Tilstock yesterday afternoon following a collision involving two vehicles.

The collision happened at around 1.40pm with one of the vehicles involved coming to rest in a hedge.

Two people were released from one of the vehicles and left in the care of the ambulance service.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Ellesmere, Wellington and Wem with an operations officer.

The road was closed between Tilstock and Steel Heath whilst emergency services attended.