17.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 17, 2024
- Advertisement -

Two released from vehicle following collision on B5476

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Emergency services were called to the B5476 at Tilstock yesterday afternoon following a collision involving two vehicles.

The collision happened at around 1.40pm with one of the vehicles involved coming to rest in a hedge.

Two people were released from one of the vehicles and left in the care of the ambulance service.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Ellesmere, Wellington and Wem with an operations officer.

The road was closed between Tilstock and Steel Heath whilst emergency services attended.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP