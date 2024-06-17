16.1 C
Transport enthusiast takes on 1000km cycle and double mountain climb

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire man is cycling over 1000km from Scotland to London, scaling Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike as he goes, to raise money for Campaign for Better Transport.

Sam Allwood
Sam Allwood

Sam Allwood, from Church Stretton, is raising money for the national transport charity during its second ever Better Transport Week, which runs 17 to 23 June and aims to celebrate the wide range of benefits of public transport, shared mobility, walking and cycling and encourage more people to travel sustainably. 

Starting by climbing the UK’s tallest mountain on Saturday 14 June, Ben Nevis, Sam will then cycle to Cumbria and scale Scafell Pike before cycling the rest of the way to London where he hopes to arrive in time to participate in the charity’s Better Transport Conference.  

No stranger to adventure, Sam who is studying Urban Transport at the University of Glasgow, cycled from Surrey to Barcelona in 2023 and completed the 2024 Edinburgh Marathon as part of his training in May. 

Sam said: “I’ve not been able to get out on the bike as much as I’d have liked thanks to Scotland’s changeable weather, but I’m hoping my marathon training will see me through.  

“Better Transport Week is all about celebrating sustainable transport, so what better way to do that than cycling 1000km over 6 days with a few mountain climbs thrown in for good measure! 

“I’m grateful for everyone who has donated so far and hopefully I can meet my fundraising target to help Campaign for Better Transport carry out their vital work making transport greener, better and fairer for everyone.” 

Michael Solomon Williams from Campaign for Better Transport said: “We are all in awe of Sam taking on this momentous challenge during Better Transport Week. Sam is a true advocate for improving transport for everyone and I can’t wait to welcome him to our Better Transport Conference on Friday. 

“I’m also thrilled that Sam has been gifted a ticket on the Caledonian Sleeper train to take him and his bike safely, and sustainably, back to Glasgow.” 

Sam is hoping to raise £1,500. To make a donation, visit Sam’s JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/ridelondonforbettertransport.

