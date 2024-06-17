Surface dressing work to begin on A4169 near Much Wenlock

The A4169 near Much Wenlock is set to be surface dressed from this evening, with work due to be carried out in three stages until 16 July.

Surface dressing in north Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Council

The A4169 will be closed from 8pm this evening until 6am tomorrow between Acklands Coppice and the Homer Junction.

The work is currently programmed to take place as follows:

17 June – 8pm to 6am

Road closure for stud removal and prep work



30 June to 3 July – 9.30am to 4pm

Road closure for surface dressing. The road will have an initial sweep within 24 hours of the new surface being laid, and the sweeper will return after seven days to remove any residual loose chippings.



10 to 16 July (excluding weekends) – 9.30am to 4pm

Road Closure for white lining.



During the closures a signed diversion will be in place, and access will be provided to residential properties and businesses within the work area.

Shropshire Council says that surface dressing is a quick, efficient and cost-effective way of preventing potholes, maintaining skid-resistance and waterproofing road surfaces. It forms a major part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme and is being carried out alongside other preventative and reactive maintenance work.

Almost 50 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this summer as part of Shropshire Council’s 2024 surface dressing programme.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on https://one.network/