Jobs created as Domino’s gets ready to open new store in Trench

Domino’s is set to open its latest new store in Trench at the start of next month with 25 jobs being created.

The new Domino’s store will open in Trentch, Telford

The new store will be located at Unit 6, Trench Road and will be open Sunday – Thursday 11am – 2am, Friday and Saturday 11am – 3am and be closed for carryout at 11pm, 7 days a week.

Domino’s latest opening in Trench marks its fifth store to open in the Telford area, they say this new store will help to deliver to more customers and provide a better service.

- Advertisement -

Domino’s will create 25 jobs at the Trench store and is offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with many training and progression opportunities.

Ricky Kandola, Domino’s Operations Director said: “We’re excited to come to Trench in Telford, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza. We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from Telford Trench can grow and develop their careers.

“Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

The store is celebrating its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 11am on 1st July, where community members and customers are invited to meet the new store team and of course, try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.