Concern grows for missing Telford man Lawrence Williamson

Concern is growing for a man missing from Telford since Friday evening.

Have you seen Lawrence?

Lawrence Williamson, 67, has been missing from the St Georges area of Telford since 6pm on Friday.

Lawrence is described as white, 5ft 5, stocky build and bald.

Police say when he went missing, he was wearing a black and blue colour raincoat, cream trousers, and cream trainers.

He has links to the Hadley area of Telford.

Officers investigating say they, along with Lawrence’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact police on 01952 214753 as soon as possible.