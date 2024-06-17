16.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 17, 2024
- Advertisement -

Concern grows for missing Telford man Lawrence Williamson

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Concern is growing for a man missing from Telford since Friday evening.

Have you seen Lawrence?
Have you seen Lawrence?

Lawrence Williamson, 67, has been missing from the St Georges area of Telford since 6pm on Friday.

Lawrence is described as white, 5ft 5, stocky build and bald.

- Advertisement -

Police say when he went missing, he was wearing a black and blue colour raincoat, cream trousers, and cream trainers.

He has links to the Hadley area of Telford.

Officers investigating say they, along with Lawrence’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact police on 01952 214753 as soon as possible.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP