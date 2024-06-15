Work to begin at Shrewsbury railway station gyratory system

Work is to begin this month to enhance and improve the area to the front of Shrewsbury railway station – including improvements to walking and cycling routes.

An artist’s impression of improvements to the area outside the station. Image: Shropshire Council.

The area includes the gyratory next to Shrewsbury railway station, connecting Castle Gates, Chester Street, Smithfield Road and Cross Street, along with areas to the north and south.

The work – being carried out by local company McPhillips Ltd on behalf of Shropshire Council – is externally funded, and is set to be completed by summer 2025.

Preparatory work to prepare the area for construction will begin next Monday, with the work then set to be carried out in phases and be completed by next summer.

Shropshire Council says the initial work will involve setting up work compounds and won’t impact on traffic movement.

Phase one of the work then begins on Monday 24 June and will include work on Castle Foregate and Castle Gates, and with the closure of the left-hand lane on Castle Gates. From 8 July the bus stop outside the station will be moved to outside the Britannia Inn.

The second phase of work will then begin at the start of September, and will see the right-hand lane closed on Castle Gates.

Phases three to eight will be carried out in early 2025.

Delays expected during works

During the work people are being warned to expect delays in the area and drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes, or alternative forms of travel, where possible.

Working hours will be 7am to 6pm, with some night-time operations later in the programme of work.

Matt Johnson, executive manager – strategic projects, with Shropshire Council, said:

“This project will see improvements around the station gyratory area which will greatly enhance the area, improve accessibility, and ease movement for people travelling through the area – whatever their mode of travel.

“It will include enhancements to public space, vegetation planting, wider pavements and a new north-south active travel corridor, along with the resurfacing of roads and footpaths, and improvements to lighting and traffic signals. The changes aim to create a safer, more pleasant place for residents and visitors to enjoy and spend more time.

“There is likely to be disruption to road users while this work is carried out and we thank people for their patience and understanding while work is carried out.

“The town centre will very much be open for business during the work and we encourage people to continue visiting the town, but to consider using alternative routes if they can, or to use alternative modes of travel – including walking, cycling, public transport and park and ride.”

A public consultation into the proposals ran from 6 February to 5 March 2024 and attracted over 450 responses – with 170 people visiting a drop-in event at St Mary’s Church. Feedback led to a number of amendments being made to the original proposals.

Work will include

– Wider pavements, new signalised crossings and benches. The reduction of traffic and addition a of a footpath along the southern edge of Cross Street will make this a better, safer route for pedestrians.

– Two new cycle routes to the north and south of the scheme via new active travel corridors along Castle Foregate (north of the Station) and Castle Street (south of the station towards the town centre).

– A new 20mph speed limit throughout the Station Gyratory area to reduce vehicle speeds and further improve safety for walking and cycling movement.

– Greener streets and spaces that promote and preserve local biodiversity.

– Improving key junctions and access routes into and out of the Station Gyratory area.