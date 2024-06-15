Climate Change Fair in Shrewsbury is a success

A range of organisations have come together for a successful event in the centre of Shrewsbury to raise awareness of climate change as part of a national campaign.

A Climate Change Fair took place in The Square on Wednesday

The Great Big Green Week ran from June 8 to 16, with a wide range of events and activities taking place across the county.

Shrewsbury Town Council coordinated events in the county town, which included a Climate Change Fair in The Square on Wednesday, June 12.

- Advertisement -

Amanda Spencer, deputy town clerk, said the fair was a great success.

She said: “We were delighted to see representatives from a range of organisations in The Square, including Fairtrade, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Friends of the Earth, Marches Energy Agency, Shrewsbury Town Fisheries and Shropshire Cycle Hub.

“Shrewsbury Town Council’s Young Shrewsbury were also there explaining what they are doing to tackle climate change in and around the town with young people.

“The whole aim of the event was to share information about climate change and nature recovery, both in a global sense and locally here in Shrewsbury.

“We saw a steady stream of people during the day who were interested in the variety of information on offer, and it was a successful event.”

Away from The Square, in the Dingle in the Quarry and in Burrs Field, Shrewsbury Town Council’s countryside and operations teams were showcasing how the council is helping to tackle climate change and aid nature recovery.

Members of the council were offering advice and guidance on horticulture and gardening as well as showcasing the council’s new electric equipment. Free plants and compost were also available for visitors.