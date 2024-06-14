14.3 C
Wellington Orbit unveils exciting line-up of Summer Events

Wellington Orbit, the independent cinema, has announced a series of events for the community this August.

The schedule includes music performances, family activities, and car displays, providing diverse entertainment for all the family.

“We’re thrilled to bring an action-packed line-up of events this summer!” said Damian Breeze, General Manager at Wellington Orbit. “From rocking out to movie soundtracks and local bands to enjoying family fun and spectacular car & bike displays, there’s something for everyone. We can’t wait to see our community come together and make lasting memories in the town.”

On 10th August, Wellington Orbit will host “Orbit Rocks: Music from the Movies” a full day of music and film-themed entertainment from 10am to 4pm.

Highlights include:

– Movie Soundtracks: Live performances of famous movie soundtracks.

– Local Bands: Performances by a variety of acts including Rock-n-Ruin, Little Theatre Donnington, and many more.

– Surprise appearance from an iconic film car (to be announced). This is one not to miss!

– Cinema screenings at Wellington Orbit (films to be announced).

On 17th August from 11am to 1pm, Wellington Orbit, supported by Wellington Town Council and Telford & Wrekin Council will be hosting a Family Fun Day as part of the High Street celebrations.

The event will feature:

– Performances and Activities: Shows by Toris Arts, interactive hoops, and performances by Fusion Dance School.

– Show and games: The Boardroom Gaming Café will host a Victorian show and outdoor games in the square

– Arts & Crafts: Face painters and tattoo artists will be present.

– Special Attractions: Candy floss and surprise appearances by iconic film characters.

On 24th August, car and film enthusiasts are invited to “Wheels & Reels” from 10 am to 4 pm in Market Square. The event will include:

– Vehicle Displays: A range of motorbikes and cars on display in Market Square and All Saints Church yard.

– Themed cinema screenings at Wellington Orbit (films to be announced).

The events are part of the wider ‘Six Summer Saturday’s In the Square’ programme by Wellington Town Council, offering a variety of activities for all the family this Summer.

Wellington Orbit is known for hosting a diverse range of events, with many featuring iconic cars from films including Back to the Future, James Bond & Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and this Summer is no different.

