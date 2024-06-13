New head teacher at Wrekin View primary school

A new head teacher has been appointed at Wrekin View Primary School in Wellington.

New head teacher Fiona Atherton

Fiona Atherton, who has worked in primary education for the past 18 years, will take over at the North Road school in September.

Born and bred in the Birmingham area, she has spent most of her career living and working in the city, but said she is ‘really excited’ to be starting a new chapter in Telford.

“I’m hugely passionate about opportunities for our young people, and providing them with the sort of things they may not have access to at home,” she said.

“There are lots of things we can do to support our children and families, and drive their aspirations to make them want great things for themselves.

“I’m very exacting about high standards, and I have high expectations for children – and staff too.”

She added: “It’s about discovering what children are good at; if they’re not particularly academic, we need to find something that is going to raise their self-esteem, giving them a sense of purpose and opportunity.

“I’m really excited to be coming to Telford, and joining a Trust which shares these philosophies.”

Fiona writes a regular column for Schools Week, the national publication which seeks to delve deep into the heart of the education sector, uncovering stories that shape our schools and influence educators and policymakers.

She has already started working with the team at Wrekin View as part of the transition process, and begun meeting with staff, pupils, and parents.

Maddie Griffin, director of primary education at the Trust, said: “The stars have definitely aligned – we are so lucky to have such an experienced head to take on this fantastic primary school.

“Championing children, making sure they have aspirations and life chances, and reaching out into our communities is what we are all about. I’m looking forward to working with Fiona to build on all the good work which has already being done at Wrekin View.”