A Shifnal man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision in Shropshire.

20-year-old, Oliver Barber, of Juniper Way in Shifnal, was charged following the collision, which happened on May 27, 2023 on the A464 in Shifnal, where a 19-year-old man died.



Read the news article here: Car passenger dies after car collides with fence in Shifnal

He is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 9 July.