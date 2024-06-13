12.4 C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Four men arrested in Whitchurch on suspicion of vehicle theft

Four men were arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle in Whitchurch on Tuesday.

The arrests happened as officers from Shropshire’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team carried out the arrest of a 34-year-old man on suspicion of rape in Whitchurch.

The arrest was in connection with an ongoing rape investigation.

Whilst at the address officers identified a stolen vehicle outside the property, which led to a further three men, aged 22, 38, and 39, being arrested.

All four were arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and have since been released on police bail as enquiries continue. The 34-year-old has also been released on police bail in connection with the rape investigation.

Sergeant Mark Gallacher, from the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team, said: “We know there have been ongoing concerns around vehicle thefts across the county and the surrounding areas.

“I hope that these arrests offer some reassurance to local residents and sends a strong message to those suspected of being involved in crime we will seek to apprehend them.”

