Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Man charged following distraction burglary

A 37-year-old man has been charged following a distraction burglary in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Daniel West of Fleming Gardens in Nottingham was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

A 39-year-old man who was also arrested, has been released on police bail.

On Saturday, police received reports residents had been burgled after they had been visited by two men selling household items door to door in Shrewsbury and Telford.

Items such as money and bank cards were stolen while residents were distracted by the sellers.

Speaking yesterday, Detective Sergeant Rob Davies said: “We are pleased to make two arrests after elderly people were targeted over the weekend. I hope this will offer reassurance to residents and sends a strong message to anyone considering undertaking such a crime.

“Although two people have been arrested, we acknowledge that not all burglaries may not have been reported to us and therefore would urge people to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Tom Clough by calling 01905 973705 or by emailing thomas.clough@westmercia.police.uk 

