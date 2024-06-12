NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin appoints new Chief Medical Officer

Following an open and competitive recruitment process, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board has announced that Dr Lorna Clarson has been appointed as the new Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Lorna Clarson

Dr Clarson will join the Board, bringing her extensive experience and passion for clinical leadership and population health management to the organisation.

Dr Clarson is currently a practicing GP in North Staffordshire and serves as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Clinical Director for the Improving Population Health Portfolio at Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board.

In addition to her clinical roles, Dr Clarson is a Senior Lecturer in General Practice Research at Keele University, with numerous publications on cardiovascular disease, frailty, and musculoskeletal conditions. Prior to this Dr Clarson was a Clinical Chair of Stoke-on-Trent Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Clinical Director for Partnerships & Engagement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr Lorna Clarson to our team,” said Simon Whitehouse, Chief Executive for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. “Lorna’s extensive experience in clinical practice, research and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our services and focus on population health management. Her dedication to improving health outcomes and addressing health inequalities aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Dr Clarson expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, saying, “I am delighted to be joining NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin as Chief Medical Officer. I look forward to working with the team to build on the existing successes. My goal is to enhance our clinical and professional leadership, and to drive forward our shared priorities in improving health and reducing inequalities across our communities.”

The appointment follows the departure of Dr Nick White from the role of Chief Medical Officer. During the interim period, Dr Ian Chan, GP and Medical Director at Teldoc, and Dr Mahadeva Ganesh, Medical Director at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, will serve as joint Interim Chief Medical Officers. NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin extends a warm welcome to both Dr Chan and Dr Ganesh.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin says it is confident that Dr Clarson’s leadership will significantly contribute to the organisation’s goals and is excited about the positive impact she will make from September onward.