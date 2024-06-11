8.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Stretch of A41 to close overnight for emergency repairs

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A stretch of the A41 will be closed overnight (8pm to 6am) on Wednesday 12 June to Thursday 13 June for emergency repairs.

The road will be closed between between the Truck Stop roundabout and the Heath Road to Prees Road roundabout.

During the closure a signed A-road status diversion will be place.

Depending on their vehicle type people may be able to choose their own shorter diversion route.

Shroshire Council says that access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so with staff able to assist with access.

