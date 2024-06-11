Nearly 600 Shropshire children submit artwork to competition

The Gateway Gallery in Shrewsbury is hosting an exhibition of postcard-sized works of art by young artists.

The ‘Mini Masterpieces’ competition brings together a diverse range of artwork.

This year’s theme, ‘My Shropshire,’ has allowed anyone aged 4–16 to create a piece of artwork open to their interpretation. The entries explore a variety of characteristics, showcasing Shropshire’s beauty through the eyes of young people.

This theme has enabled younger people to discover what makes Shropshire unique for them. With nearly 600 entries, the gallery has seen an assortment of artwork, ranging from personal memories to family and pets.

‘Mini Masterpieces’ has provided a unique opportunity for young art enthusiasts to experience a broad spectrum of artistic expressions.

This experience will be an excellent opportunity for the Gateway Gallery to celebrate the upcoming Shrewsbury Arts Trail throughout the summer months. Mini Masterpieces has enabled further diversity in the art trail, celebrating a younger community’s creative talent, skill, and dedication.

The Gallery received an overwhelming number of entries. “It’s truly inspiring to see such a wonderful outpouring of creativity from children across Shropshire.” Said Kate Taylor, who is overseeing the exhibition. “Their enthusiasm shines through, and these colours are going to bounce off the walls! I can’t wait to see them all up in the gallery.”

All entries will be displayed at the Gateway Gallery, on Chester Street in Shrewsbury, throughout July and August.

The competition has been organised into five age groups: five to seven, eight, nine, ten to eleven, and twelve to sixteen. Each category will be awarded prizes based on public votes, and there will also be three Panel’s Choice awards.

The exhibition is free and voting forms can be completed within the gallery.