Casualty airlifted as fire destroys two vehicles following collision near Oswestry

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A casualty was airlifted to hospital after two vehicles were destroyed by fire following a collision on the B5068 near Oswestry yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 7.20pm.

One patient was airlifted to hospital and two others were taken to hospital by land ambulance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two cars that had suffered significant damage and three patients.

“One of whom, a male, was treated for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“A man and a woman were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports one of the cars involved in the collision was an electric vehicle. Crews wearing four breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Wellington with an operations officer in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire to the scene.

