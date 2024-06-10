15.2 C
Schools Streets pilot starts at five Shropshire primary schools

A pilot School Streets scheme began at five Shropshire primary schools last week.

Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury, where a School Streets scheme was introduced in November 2020. Photo: Shropshire Council
Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury, where a School Streets scheme was introduced in November 2020. Photo: Shropshire Council

School Streets are streets outside school gates that have temporary restrictions on motorised traffic (except for permit holders) during school drop-off and pick-up times.

During these times ANPR enforcement cameras will be used to monitor vehicles entering the School Streets zone and drivers without permits may receive a fine (Penalty Charge Notice - PCN) of £70.

Other schools taking part in the pilot are:

Gobowen Primary
Woodside Primary, Oswestry
Mereside Primary, Shrewsbury
Whitchurch Junior

A pilot scheme will be introduced at St John’s Primary, Bridgnorth later this year.

A School Street is already in place at Coleham Primary in Shrewsbury – implemented using coronavirus powers.

The School Streets scheme is 100% funded through DfT grant funding and is estimated to cost approximately £31,000 for schools with one camera and £62,000 for schools with two cameras.

Any surplus arising from enforcement of School Streets will be reinvested back into the School Streets project to enable the continued rollout across the county.

For the first six months of the pilot a grace period will be in place for first-time offenders.

