Johanna Konta returns to The Shrewsbury Club for Lexus W100 Shrewsbury launch event

Johanna Konta, once ranked as high as four in the world, proved a big hit with guests at a special launch event for The Shrewsbury Club’s ITF World Tennis Tour tournament later this year.

Dave Courteen, left, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with former British number one Johanna Konta and Richard Joyner, the tournament director for the LTA, at this week’s showcase event for sponsors of the Lexus W100 Shrewsbury. Picture: Richard Dawson Photography.

Johanna, who enjoyed a successful playing career before retiring in 2021, visited Shropshire for a showcase event for the sponsors of the Lexus W100 Shrewsbury tournament.

The biggest women’s tennis event to be held in the UK outside of the grass court season returns to the indoor courts at The Shrewsbury Club between October 13-20.

- Advertisement -

Having played in a Shrewsbury doubles final in 2011, Johanna enjoyed being back at the club and was impressed to hear about the level of support the W100 event receives from local tennis fans and the county’s business community.

Former British number one Johanna said: “It’s so brilliant to see the local community, the local businesses, the local people, be so proud of an event.

“When you have that pride and you have that emotional investment in it, it just makes it so much better, and therefore you attract better players when you have a better event.

“The fans, the people, everyone who’s coming to watch, they feel like it really is something, so it’s a real testament actually to the community, to the people of Shrewsbury, in the event that they are showcasing.”

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, hosted this week’s event at the Sundorne Road venue.

He was also joined on stage by a number of other guests, highlighting the positive impact the prestigious tennis tournament has on the town.

“It’s been a goal of ours to continue to grow this event and we can only do it with the support of the town,” said Dave.

“This event was all about explaining to those passionate about Shrewsbury and Shropshire what we need to be doing in order to keep building this event.

“A record number of people joined us – sponsors, potential sponsors, tennis clubs from around the county – and it was brilliant to see everyone’s enthusiasm for the tournament.

“It makes us feel all the more proud that we are part of bringing this event to Shrewsbury.

“We were delighted Johanna was able to come along. She spoke with such humility and it was lovely to see her back at the club.”

Richard Joyner, the tournament director of the W100 Shrewsbury for the LTA, was another of the guest speakers.

“There’s always extra elements year on year that get added with the Shrewsbury tournament,” he said.

“This was another example with getting the local businesses together and giving a nice lead in to October’s event, which we are very much looking forward to.”

Tickets for the W100 Shrewsbury are now available from the tournament website at www.worldtennistourshrewsbury.com/tickets-and-events/