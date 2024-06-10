George Hargrave’s record equalling score the highlight for Shropshire’s cricketers in defeat at Norfolk

George Hargrave’s record equalling score was the highlight for Shropshire’s cricketers as they lost by nine wickets at Norfolk in their second NCCA Trophy match of the season.

George Hargrave hit an excellent 152 against Norfolk, equalling John Foster’s record for the highest individual score made by a Shropshire player in limited overs cricket.

Shrewsbury opener Hargrave led the way with an excellent 152 from 129 balls as Shropshire totalled 295-8 from their 50 overs.

It meant he moved level with John Foster in the county’s record books for the highest individual score made by a Shropshire player in limited overs cricket.

- Advertisement -

Foster also struck 152 for the county, in a one-day match against Wales, at Perkins Cricket Club’s Albert Road ground in 1991.

But Norfolk also had an opening batter in outstanding form at Great Witchingham, with captain Sam Arthurton ending unbeaten on 180 to guide the hosts to 296-1.

Norfolk’s third win from as many games in the 50-over competition puts them in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals as group two leaders.

But Shropshire, even though they have lost their first two games, know it’s still possible to progress from an open group if they can win their two remaining games.

Herefordshire are the visitors to Whitchurch on Sunday, before Shropshire’s final group game takes them to Staffordshire the following weekend.

Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket, said: “We can still go through if we win the next two matches.”

Invited to bat, Shropshire lost former Worcestershire duo Ollie Westbury and Tom Fell to consecutive deliveries from Andy Hanby in the fifth over to leave them in early trouble at 6-2.

But Hargrave was then joined in the middle by Andre Bradford and they put on 168 for the third wicket, establishing a new highest third-wicket partnership for Shropshire in limited overs cricket.

The previous best third-wicket stand for the county was 128 between Asif Din and Scott Ellis against Cumberland at Whitchurch in 1999.

Shifnal’s Bradford followed up top scoring with 71 against Suffolk a week earlier by making 65, which came off 76 balls and included a six and seven fours.

Hargrave went on to hit a magnificent 152, from 129 deliveries, with three sixes and 17 fours, before being removed with Shropshire on 255-4.

Skipper Charlie Home, who put on 81 for the fourth wicket with Hargrave, also weighed in with 36 as Shropshire closed on 295-8.

Hanby was the pick of the Norfolk attack, taking 4-41, with Joe Everett claiming 3-61.

Norfolk, in reply, made an assured start with Arthurton and Alfie Cooper sharing a partnership of 84, before Cooper was caught by Bradford off the bowling of Joe Stanley for 42 in the 17th over.

But it proved to be Shropshire’s only breakthrough as Arthurton and Ben Wilcox put on an unbroken 212 for the second wicket to take Norfolk to 296-1 from the first ball of the 45th over.

Arthurton advanced to an impressive 180 not out from 146 balls, hitting six sixes and 19 fours in the process, with Wilcox providing good support with an unbeaten 64.

Reflecting on the match, head of cricket Home said: “We were pretty happy to get to 295 when you’re 6-2 in the fifth over.

“George batted superbly again, with Andre and Charlie supporting well, but with eight overs to go we were on about 260 and if we are honest, we were well positioned to score 320 plus, but credit to Norfolk as they bowled well at the end.

“Norfolk got off to a good start. We had one or two which we thought were good shouts, but they weren’t given, and that’s cricket.

“Sam Arthurton, who made 180, never really gave us a look in apart from maybe an early lbw shout which we were keen on. He played beautifully and paced their innings impressively.”

As for the latest fine display with the bat from the consistent Hargrave, Home added: “He has equalled the record in limited overs for Shropshire, so he holds all three batting records now, in the Championship and Twenty20 as well.

“He is humble about his personal success and Shropshire are very lucky to have him. Spectators were once again treated to top quality stroke play and batsmanship.”