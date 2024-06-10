Events to showcase new jobs and homes coming to Telford

Two events in Newport will showcase both the affordable homes and employment opportunities available at two new extra care developments designed exclusively for the over 55s.

Queenswood is being built at the Station Road site in Newport by The Wrekin Housing Group under its ShireLiving brand and is set to open in winter 2024. It will offer 70 self-contained extra care apartments for the over 55s.

Walkers Wood is being built at nearby Donnington and will offer 76 self-contained extra care apartments. Walkers Wood will be accompanied by an additional 20 retirement living apartments, all to be complete at the start of 2025.

Both extra care developments will feature a communal facilities and café for residents and their visitors.

The drop-in events take place Thursday 20 June (9am-12:30pm) & Saturday 6 July (1-4pm) in the communal room at Cornmell Lea, Newport, Shropshire, TF10 7NJ.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about the different jobs available at the scheme, including roles available in care, catering and building maintenance. To book an informal chat with the team email recruitment@wrekin.com

Attendees can relax with a cuppa while having a chat with the different teams across the Wrekin Housing Group to find out more about life in ShireLiving.

Paula Reynolds, Head of Retirement Housing at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“These open days will provide the opportunity for anyone to come down and find out more about the homes available, whether you’re looking for yourself or a relative.

“It’s also a chance to learn more about the upcoming vacancies ahead of Queenswood and Walkers Wood opening their doors in the next year.

“The Wrekin Housing Group provides affordable homes for over 28,000 people, and we’re one of the largest providers of care and support services in the region.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing two additional extra care schemes to the Newport and Donnington communities, giving choice to individuals to live independently while providing numerous housing and care employment opportunities. If you’re interested, we’d love to meet up and have a chat with you.”