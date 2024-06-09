Police issue warning after distraction burglaries in Telford and Shrewsbury

Police in the county are urging the public to be vigilant after reports of ‘Nottingham Knockers’ who have been calling at the homes of elderly and vulnerable people in Telford and Shrewsbury.

Between midday and 2.30pm on yesterday (Saturday) West Mercia Police received multiple reports of men visiting the homes of elderly people trying to sell torches and other household items from a large sports bag. After gaining entry to the victim’s homes they then stole money and bank cards.

‘Nottingham Knocker’ is the term given to, traditionally, younger men who go from door to door, selling household products. The ‘sales pitches’ can also be part of a wider operation to identify burglary targets.

The first man is described as white, in his mid-30s and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and carrying a large black sports bag.

The second man is described as white, around 5’10” tall, aged around 50, with light coloured hair, wearing dark coloured clothing and with a local accent.

It’s believed one or both of the men were using a red van with windows to travel around in.

PC Ellingford has issued a warning to the local community, saying: “Following the spate of incidents this afternoon I would urge to you be extra vigilant.

“Do not purchase anything from these types of salespeople, don’t let them in to your home and never hand over cash on your doorstep. If you feel threatened, close the door, and call the police.

“For the victims who have been targeted today is has understandably been a traumatic experience but I’d like to thank them for coming forward so that we’re able to warn others.

“If anyone has been targeted by these men today and hasn’t yet contacted police I would urge you to do so. We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the men in the area this afternoon and has information which might help us to identify them.

“If you have any elderly or vulnerable relatives, friends or neighbours I would ask you to please share this message with them so that we can help to keep them safe.”