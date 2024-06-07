Unchanged team named for Sunday’s NCCA Trophy trip to Norfolk

An unchanged Shropshire team head to Norfolk this weekend to play their second group match in the NCCA Trophy.

Shropshire celebrate a wicket during last weekend’s NCCA Trophy match against Suffolk at Shifnal

Shropshire will be seeking a positive response at Great Witchingham Cricket Club on Sunday at 11am after losing their opening game in the 50-over competition this season by 40 runs against Suffolk at Shifnal last weekend.

Opponents Norfolk lead group two after victory in both of their Trophy fixtures, following up a nine-wicket win over Herefordshire last month with a five-wicket success at Staffordshire last Sunday.

Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket, said: “We were disappointed to lose our opening match in the competition, but there were certainly some positives, and the game at Norfolk now represents another opportunity for us.

“That is the beauty of a group format as it allows time for an improvement, as was the case for ourselves last season when we responded well to losing our first 50-over match.

“Having selected the same team for this Sunday, the players will be looking to produce a better all-round performance.

“We know we will need to be at our best as Norfolk are a good side and have started the 50-over competition well with two wins.”

Shropshire’s second group match in the NCCA Trophy last season was also against Norfolk.

A second-wicket partnership of 147 between Tom Fell and Andre Bradford, who are both in the team this weekend, helped them to a five-wicket win at Whitchurch last June.

Shropshire will follow Sunday’s long trip to Norfolk with two more group games this month, against Herefordshire at Whitchurch on June 16, before facing Staffordshire at Moddershall & Oulton CC a week later.

Shropshire

George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Ollie Westbury (Himley), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Andre Bradford (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Peter Clark (Shrewsbury), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton).