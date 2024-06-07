11.8 C
Shropshire
Saturday, June 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

ID scanner at Telford venue identifies assault suspects

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new device, which has been introduced at a bar in Telford, has assisted officers investigating an incident arrest two suspects.

Alberts Shed management team have learnt how to use the ID scanning technology.

The device, which is an ID scanner, has been introduced at Albert’s Shed in Southwater, where it will scan the IDs of revellers as they enter the premises.

The scanner, which has been provided by West Mercia Police, will be able to detect if IDs being shown are genuine. It will also be able to assist officers if they need to identify someone who has been in the premises on a certain date or at a certain time.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, the device was used by officers to help identify two suspects following an assault nearby, which led to two men being arrested in relation to the incident.

The men have since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

PC Sharon Major, from Telford’s Problem Solving Hub, said: “We’re really pleased to have introduced the ID scanner at one of Telford’s busiest bars, which we know is a great device to ensure people stay safe on a night out.

“Our licensing officers will work with the premises to promote the device, as well as encourage other venues in the borough to sign up to having an ID scanner on their door.

“We want everyone to feel and be safer on a night out and will continue to work with partners and premises to help us achieve this.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP