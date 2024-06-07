ID scanner at Telford venue identifies assault suspects

A new device, which has been introduced at a bar in Telford, has assisted officers investigating an incident arrest two suspects.

Alberts Shed management team have learnt how to use the ID scanning technology.

The device, which is an ID scanner, has been introduced at Albert’s Shed in Southwater, where it will scan the IDs of revellers as they enter the premises.

The scanner, which has been provided by West Mercia Police, will be able to detect if IDs being shown are genuine. It will also be able to assist officers if they need to identify someone who has been in the premises on a certain date or at a certain time.

On Saturday, the device was used by officers to help identify two suspects following an assault nearby, which led to two men being arrested in relation to the incident.

The men have since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

PC Sharon Major, from Telford’s Problem Solving Hub, said: “We’re really pleased to have introduced the ID scanner at one of Telford’s busiest bars, which we know is a great device to ensure people stay safe on a night out.

“Our licensing officers will work with the premises to promote the device, as well as encourage other venues in the borough to sign up to having an ID scanner on their door.

“We want everyone to feel and be safer on a night out and will continue to work with partners and premises to help us achieve this.”