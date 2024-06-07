Arrests made following Telford drugs warrant

Two people have been arrested following a warrant at an address in Telford yesterday morning.

West Mercia Police officers carried out the warrant at a property on Stanwyck, Sutton Hill, where they discovered a quantity of class A and class B drugs, as well as cash.

A 23-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Both have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond, from Telford’s Proactive CID Team, stated:

“This warrant shows we will not stop in our pursuit to disrupt those who we suspect are involved in drugs and drug supply, which ultimately heaps misery on our communities. We will not tolerate drugs within our communities and will continue to act on information given to us regarding drugs.”

The investigation is part of Operation Target, West Mercia Police’s initiative to tackle serious and organised crime.