Man jailed for attempted murder and arson in Shrewsbury

A man has been given an 18-year prison sentence for the attempted murder of a woman he attacked with a shock absorber in Shrewsbury.

Javed Qureshi. Photo: West Mercia Police

Javed Qureshi, aged 30, of Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced for attempted murder.

The court heard how on October 31, 2023 officers responded to a call from a member of the public after they were approached by a women with serious injuries to her head and arm in Shrewsbury.



When officers arrived at the scene they quickly located Qureshi at his home address nearby, where he had started a fire causing extensive damage to his home, endangering the life of other people in the neighbouring properties.



Qureshi was swiftly arrested and later charged with attempt murder and aggravated arson.



He was found guilty of both charges at Stafford Crown Court on April 26, 2024 following a week long trial.



The victim sustained several cuts to her head, a fractured skull, a bleed to brain and a broken elbow during the attack.



Qureshi was yesterday given an 18-year sentence for attempt murder and four years for aggravated arson. Both sentences are to run concurrently.



Detective Sergeant Kapil Pindoria, said: “The sentence handed to Qureshi is welcomed by all who were involved in this case, as this is one of the most violent examples of domestic violence that I have ever dealt with.



“It was a sustained attack, which has resulted in life changing injuries for the victim and I’d like to thank her for her cooperation and bravery throughout this investigation.



“I would urge anyone who believes they are a victim of domestic abuse to speak to police.”