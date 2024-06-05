Whitchurch Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society celebrates “Wind in the Willows” success

Whitchurch Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (WAODS) has announced their latest production, “The Wind in the Willows” was a triumphant success.

Members of The Wind in the Willows cast.

The show, which ran from 29th May to 1st June, received fabulous feedback, marking another milestone in the Society’s history.

The beloved tale, adapted from Kenneth Grahame’s classic novel, was brought to life with vibrant performances, stunning set designs, and engaging musical numbers. Directed by Lee Halliwell Williams and Jason Wainwright, the production showcased the talent within the local community, from seasoned performers to enthusiastic newcomers.

The cast delivered remarkable performances with Ollie Holding as Mole, Ann Likeman as Water Rat, David Thompson-Pearce as Badger, and Allie Turner as the irrepressible Mr. Toad, capturing the essence of Grahame’s iconic characters.

The production team transformed the school sports hall into a thrust stage transporting the audience straight into the heart of the story.

Under the musical direction of Dave Stokes, the production featured memorable songs that had the audience humming long after the curtain fell. Supported by musicians Rob Lewis and Mandy Lewis, who themselves could not count the number of instruments they played on the night, the musical score was an auditory delight.

The response to “The Wind in the Willows” was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the quality of the show. One attendee shared after the show “So well thought out, cast, directors, all the crew, all the work that went into it was plain to see, I thoroughly enjoyed it, thank you!” Another attendee shared, “People of Whitchurch and surrounding areas should go and support this amazing show and cast of talented people! I thoroughly enjoyed my trip down the riverbank.”

In a memorable finale, West Midlands Area Councillor from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) Andy Brown presented WAODS with their 100-year anniversary certificate, celebrating a century of theatrical excellence. Additionally, Garry Bailey was awarded Honorary Life Membership of the Society in recognition of his extensive contributions over the years, including directing and musically directing several productions.

The success of “The Wind in the Willows” is especially significant given the challenges faced by WAODS after no longer having access to the Civic Centre. The Society extends heartfelt thanks to Sir John Talbot’s School for their support in providing a new venue, which has been instrumental in making this production possible.

Producing high-quality theatre comes with increasing costs, and WAODS is deeply grateful for the businesses who supported this production. To ensure the continued success of future productions, including its next show, WAODS invites local businesses to consider sponsorship opportunities. Interested parties can get in touch by emailing thewaods@gmail.com or calling 01948 667600.

Following this success, WAODS is excited to announce the casting for their next show, “Annie.” The Society is eager to encourage new and returning members to join the cast. Script readings will take place on 6th and 11th June at 7:30 PM at the Masonic Rooms, with auditions scheduled for 15th June at 10:00 AM. The show week is set for 28th October.