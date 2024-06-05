Man dies in Telford car collision, two others seriously injured

A man has died following a collision involving two cars on Watling Street in Redhill, Telford, yesterday evening. The incident left two others with serious injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Emergency services were dispatched to the incident at 7.07pm on Tuesday, with two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford, and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill attending.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that despite advanced life support efforts, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men involved were transported to hospitals for urgent medical care.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “On arrival, crews found three patients.



“The first patient, a man, was in a critical condition.



“He was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.



“A second man from the same car was already out of the vehicle.



“He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed on blue lights via land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.



“A third man, the driver of the second vehicle, was removed from the car with assistance from fire colleagues and treated by medics for serious injuries.



“He was taken via land ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital.”